SDSU, USD Coaches Team Up to Tackle Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two South Dakota rivals are teaming up to tackle childhood hunger this summer.

SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier and his wife Laurie, along with USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson and his wife Terri, will be matching donations to Feeding South Dakota’s child hunger programs, dollar for dollar, up to $13,500.

The matching period begins this Friday and those who donate $500 or more will also be entered to win the “Ultimate Fan Experience.” The package includes six football tickets, Loge Box access or Dakota Dome Club access.

Both coaches say it’s an important cause that every football fan can come together for.

“Just encourage the state to rise up together. You know, heated rivals on the field, but I think making a true statement about our love for youth and our love for South Dakota,” said Stiegelmeier.

“This is a cause that without question we can all support,” said Nielson, “Whether you’re a coyote fan or a jackrabbit fan, we hope that this encourages all of you to join us in supporting what is truly a great cause.”

All donors will be entered to win a dinner with a coach. Donations can be mailed, or made online at feedingsouthdakota.org.