Sioux Falls Daycare Provider Arrested for Allegedly Abusing One-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls daycare provider has been charged with child abuse after an investigation into her in-home daycare.

Police say the investigation began on June 22 when a Sioux Falls mother took her one-year-old daughter to the hospital for bruising and abrasions. Police say doctors determined the one-year-old was a victim of abuse.

Police arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Houston who ran an in-home daycare from a residence located on the 400 block of North Fairfax Avenue.

Houston has been charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7, a class three felony.