Sioux Falls Residents Tour the Sky With the Goodyear Blimp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- You may have seen something that looked like a big white balloon fly over Sioux Falls Wednesday. It was the famous Goodyear Blimp. It’s been used for advertising and capturing aerial views over sporting events for nearly a century.

Some lucky Sioux Falls residents are floating in the sky in the Goodyear Blimp. The sightseeing adventure was hosted by Graham Tire which has been a dealer of Goodyear for 67 years. All day Graham Tire employees and customers, ten at a time went on a ride as a thank you.

“We’ve had a good relationship with Goodyear for a long time and it’s just kind of a way to award us for our loyalty,” said David Mickelson, Graham Tire President and CEO.

Riding on this blimp is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s really a piece of American Icon, so it’s something you know, we fly the good year banner, so this is something we’ve all looked forward to for quite some time,” said Matthew Hagebock, a Graham Tire employee.

“It’s not something you see everyday,” said Mickelson.

It’s even more rare to be the blimp’s pilot.

“It’s actually a hard job to get. There are only twelve of us in the world,” said Assistant Chief Pilot James Kosmos.

So what’s it like up in the air?

“It was more than I expected I mean you can’t, words can’t describe it until you’re up in the blimp and get to see the best that Sioux Falls has to offer, so it was very touching,” said Hagebock.

“Everybody has a good time with it, that’s one thing that makes it so rewarding. Everybody is so happy to see it, everybody is so happy if they get to ride on it,” said Kosmos.

It’s a lot different than being in an airplane.

“The best way I can explain it is it’s like taking an airplane a helicopter and a sailboat and rolling it all into one,” said Kosmos.

“So the blimp is 246 feet long, about 50 feet high, 65 feet wide. Without the helium it weighs about 19,500 pounds, with the helium in it when we fly, we typically if you put a scale under it we would weigh about 700 to 800 pounds. Top speed is 73 miles an hour. Typically we fly between 35 to 45 miles an hour. It’s just more comfortable that way.”

“It’s almost like a hot air balloon but you have you know thrust, but the thing will sit there if you want it to, but it will move along at the same token,” said Hagebock.

If you didn’t catch a ride, it was still a unique view from the ground seeing the the blimp fly around the city.

Tomorrow the Goodyear Blimp leaves for Chicago to take people on rides for a dealer there. This is the third time the blimp has visited Sioux Falls. the last time was 2003.