Spearfish Man Sentenced In Deadly Drug Ring

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Another Spearfish resident has been sentenced in a deadly drug ring in the city.

26-year-old Todd May was sentenced to serve three years in prison for drug distribution.

May is among nine people charged in the drug ring that authorities say resulted in the fentanyl-related deaths in January 2017 of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz.

