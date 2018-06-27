Staff Accountant

SD Assoc of Healthcare Organizations

Job Description

Exciting opportunity for a highly organized, professional to join the dynamic team at South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO), a health care trade association. The Staff Accountant is an integral part of a team-based learning environment, interacting with the association membership, endorsed business partners (current and future), and fellow staff members. The position will spend the majority of the time working with business development and health research and education trust (HRET) activities, specifically financial applications and program development. In addition, the position will work closely with the Manager of Finance, to assist with the accounting and financial services duties for the association.

The position requires a proficiency of accounting principles and financial reporting functions. A proven ability to manage multiple projects and excellent verbal and written communication skills. The position will serve in the primary role in coordination and performance of accounting duties for SDAHO Enterprises, HRET, and the Political Action Committee (PAC).

Job Requirements

Associate’s degree in accounting, finance, or business required, bachelor’s degree and licensed as a CPA preferred. Minimum three five years’ accounting experience required.

Contact Rhonda Christensen, Director of Operations, SDAHO, Attn: Rhonda Christensen, Director of Operations, 3708 West Brooks Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57106, rhonda.christensen@sdaho.org