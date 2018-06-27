Stampede Named USHL Organization Of The Year

Sioux Falls, SD—The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday that the Sioux Falls Stampede have been named 2017-18 USHL Organization of the Year as determined by a vote from USHL Member Clubs. It marks the third time in the last four years the award has been presented that the Stampede have taken home the award and the fifth time overall (2001-02, 2005-06, 2013-14, 2015-16).

“We are thrilled to be selected as the 2017-18 United States Hockey League Organization of the Year,” said Stampede co-owner Brian Schoenborn. “Success is always the result of great people — and our incredible staff is outstanding and among the best in sports.”

“With that being said, this award really belongs to our incredible fans who fill the PREMIER Center on a nightly basis. They are the heartbeat of the Stampede and are the reason we are able to provide the best possible experience on and off the ice. We also want to thank our corporate partners who provide so much support for our mission of developing the top hockey players in the world and the best entertainment experience anywhere,” added Schoenborn.

Led by then-President/CEO Tom Garrity, the current USHL President and Commissioner, the Stampede led the USHL in attendance for the fifth straight season, averaging 6,563 fans per-game. The club drew 196,882 fans over 30 games, second only to the 2014-15 season in which the Herd broke their own USHL attendance record with 200,597 fans. Sioux Falls drew crowds of over 7,000 fans ten times and crowds of over 10,000 three times during the season at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Sioux Falls also increased ticket sales and sponsorship by 6% from the previous season and improved group sales numbers by 13% from 2016-17. The club has increased their overall ticket sales by nearly 90% and corporate partnerships by 20% since the 2014-15 season.

On the ice, the Stampede qualified for the Clark Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. The club finished with the fifth-best overall record in the USHL and one of the best road records in the USHL (17-10-3). The Herd also saw 19 players obtain Division I scholarships during the season.

In the community, the Stampede donated over $200,000 to various organizations including the American Cancer Society, Dakota Dachshund Rescue, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, Sioux Falls Youth Hockey, The Salvation Army and Warriors Never Give Up. The club also made another sizable donation to the Scheels IcePlex, a three-sheet ice complex that serves as the home to youth hockey in Sioux Falls as well as figure skating and other ice sports.

Off the ice, the Stampede were busy giving back to the community. The club was active with local hospitals, schools, the Sioux Falls Flyers Youth Hockey Association, Habitat for Humanity and more. Players were required to spend time each month volunteering their time as a way to give back to the community.

The Stampede just completed their 19th season and are preparing for their 20th anniversary season in 2018-19. The ownership group includes Brian Schoenborn, Bob Naegele III, Mark Ogren and Roger Sit.

Season, suite and corporate packages for the Stampede’s 20th anniversary season are available through the Stampede office by calling 336-6060. More information on events and promotions surrounding the anniversary season will be made available in the coming months.