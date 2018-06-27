State Rests in South Dakota v. Hubers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The state rested its case against Stephanie Hubers in Minnehaha County Court Wednesday.

Hubers is facing several theft charges tied to the gear up embezzlement scheme orchestrated by Scott and Nicole Westerhuis of Platte.

Hubers worked under the Westerhuises at Mid-Central Educational Cooperative.

She’s accused of receiving more than $55,000 from the American Indian Institute of Innovation, a side corporation owned by the Westerhuises that funneled money from mid central.

The state is trying to prove that Hubers knew of the Westerhuis’ embezzlement scheme during the 5-years she was receiving monthly payments from Scott Westerhuis through AIII.

In court Wednesday, jurors heard an audio recording of an interview between Stephanie Hubers and two DCI agents that took place just a few months after the Westerhuis’ death.

In the taped interview, Stephanie Hubers tells the agents that she knew Scott’s involvement with AIII and Mid-Central was a “big flashing conflict of interest.”

Hubers told agents in the interview that Scott never told her to lie or keep quiet about the money.

The defense argues that Hubers was acting as an “independent contractor” for AIII and was upfront about the extra money both with investigators and on her 10-99 tax forms.