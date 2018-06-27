Wired Wednesday: Online Reviews

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In this edition of ‘Wired Wednesday,’ we visit the importance of an online review.

Recently, Red Hen restaurants around the globe are fielding emotions ranging from praise to anger and the reviews that come along with it, after one lone independent Red Hen in Lexington Virginia refused to serve the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Instead of talking politics on the incident, Chief Strategy Officer and partner with Click Rain Chris Prendergast stopped by to discuss the social media firestorm that ensued since, whether there’s anything we might all learn from the incident-including business owners who struggle with bad reviews on Facebook and Yelp that often have nothing to do with their business, and the importance and prevalence of online reviews.