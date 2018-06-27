Zinke – MAGA Socks

Zinke deletes photo of his Trump socks after complaints
Associated Press,
Share This:

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has deleted a photo of himself wearing socks with President Donald Trump’s face and the slogan “Make America Great Again” after multiple groups said he was violating federal law.

Zinke tweeted the photo before speaking Tuesday to the Western Governors Association at Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.

Zinke later apologized and re-posted the photo with “Make America Great Again” blacked out, saying he had not realized it could be viewed as a political slogan.

In March, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel sent updated guidance on the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity while on duty.

The guidance says employees may not wear, display or distribute items with the slogan “Make America Great Again” while on duty or in the workplace.

This screen shot posted Tuesday, June 26, 2018, on the official Twitter account of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shows him wearing socks with an image of President Trump and the campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” which has been blacked out on the photo, during an official event in Keystone, S.D. After critics said the unaltered image could be a violation of the Hatch Act, he blacked out the slogan and reposted the image with an apology. (U.S. Interior Department via AP)

Related Post

Alarming Online Trends Among Teens Including Code ...
Mount Rushmore Float To Appear Again In Turkey Day...
Twitter: US Backs Down On Seeking Anti-Trump User ...
Twitter Hoax Targeted Vikings, Stadium And The Hom...

You Might Also Like