Bon Homme County, Mark Maggs Agree To Temporary Job

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota sheriff’s deputy who was fired by his boss after defeating him in a primary race has found a temporary state job to see him and his family through until he takes office next year.

Former Bon Homme County Deputy Mark Maggs tells the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan that he’ll work at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, and also part-time for the Avon and Scotland police departments.

Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired Maggs after Maggs beat him in the June 5 election. The sheriff’s office was inundated with negative phone calls that hindered emergency responses after the firing. Gramkow says he has no regrets.

With no other candidates filing for November’s general election, Maggs will win a four-year term starting Jan. 1.

