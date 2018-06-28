Dozens Gather To Discuss Cold Cases Through REACH Literacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Homicides and cold cases can spark someone’s interest from reading fictional books to following real life crime cases. A Sioux Falls organization is using this hot topic to help gather those interested in true crime.

Captain Mike Walsh of Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office headlined reach literacy’s monthly true crime discussion Thursday night. Walsh discussed four cold cases two of them solved, and the other two still cold.

Organizers say it’s great to be able to bring people together to discuss these interests. Walsh adds that these talks can even be beneficial to law enforcement.

“There’s a reason why a lot of shows on television are crime shows because it’s interesting, and this is true life crime, and crime in this area that maybe they can take part in and learn about, and maybe even help out if they’ve got some good information,” says Walsh.

“We like the idea that people are getting together and talking about a topic that maybe you can’t talk about at work, or in polite company it might feel uncomfortable talking about that, so in here it’s sort of like book club,” says Paige Carda REACH Literacy’s Executive Director.

If you’re interested in partaking in these events REACH literacy hosts similar discusses on the last Thursday of each month.