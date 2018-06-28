EmBe Holds First Ever ‘EmBeCause Day’ to Raise Money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- How much money can you raise in 24 hours? That’s what the organization EmBe is finding out with its first ever EmbeCause day. Organizers are trying to raise 20 thousand dollars in 24 hours.

They’re doing hourly challenges, awards and incentives on Facebook to motivate people to donate. Among the prizes are winning a lunch with Mayor Paul Tenhaken or getting a gift certificate.

The money raised will go towards all kinds of different causes within EmBe including scholarships for things like swimming lessons, plus child care and summer camps.

“Maybe people who haven’t donated in awhile are participating and we’ve got some people who are doing Facebook fundraisers and so unexpected people that you wouldn’t think maybe would give are giving, so it’s really fun to just kind of have that excitement and energy built up around this day,” said Abby Bischoff, EmBe Marketing Director.

If you’re interested in donating you can head to their website here. Hourly challenges go until 9 and the fundraiser ends at 11:59 tonight.