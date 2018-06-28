Gerry Preparing for 2nd Season with Eagles

Gerry Preparing for 2nd Season with Eagles
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry was home this week for a football clinic with Ben Leber. He took some time to talk about his rookie season which included a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the former Washington HS and Nebraska standout is very excited about his sophomore season since the champs made some changes which could give Gerry a great chance to start at linebacker in his second season in the NFL.

Related Post

Gerry’s Teammates, Coaches Very Impressed
Eagles Fly Past Vikings In NFC Championship Game
Dallas Goedert Picked by Eagles in 2nd Round
Former Warrior Gerry Third Team All-American

You Might Also Like