Harrold and Storm Move Forward with Confidence

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm have seldom been underdogs in recent years, so Saturday’s playoff win at Arizona was extra rewarding to Judd Harrold and his teammates. Now they are on to the United Bowl on July 7th also on the road in Des Moines against the Iowa Barnstormers. They have already won 2 out of 3 against Iowa to they will head into that game feeling really good about their chances.