Hubers Takes The Stand In Her Own Defense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Stephanie Hubers took the stand her in own defense on Thursday. Hubers is the former Assistant Business Manager of Mid Central Educational Cooperative in Platte.

She’s facing several theft charges connected to the “Gear Up” embezzlement scandal orchestrated by Scott and Nicole Westerhuis before they died in a murder-suicide.

On Thursday, the jury learned how Hubers and the Westerhuis family came to be close friends.

Scott Westerhuis ran Mid Central, which worked with the Gettus Community School where Hubers worked. That’s how the two met.

Scott offered her a job at Mid Central. She decided to take it about a month later.

“At work he was a very controlling, detail-oriented man,” said Hubers.

On October 1, 2005, Hubers started working at Mid Central. Over time, Hubers testified that she took on more responsibilities. Her duties included opening mail, filing contracts, and cleaning up an office where papers were stacked high on desks.

Later, Nicole taught Hubers how to process payroll.

Hubers says she earned $28,000 per year at the time. One day, Scott allegedly told her one day he was thinking about giving her a $10,000 raise, which surprised her.

Two weeks later, Hubers said that Scott told her that Dan Guericke, the former Mid-central Educational Co-op Director, said he couldn’t support giving Hubers a raise at the time. However, Scott allegedly said he had the authority to give Stephanie a $10,000 raise via AIII.

This is where the prosecution and defense disagree. The prosecution alleges that Hubers knew the Westerhuis’ were embezzling money.

Hubers testified that a condition of the raise meant she had to be on call on nights and weekends.

Hubers said she was told to create an invoice for $833 per month, which Nicole usually approved at the end of the month.

The defense said Hubers received a 1099 tax form each year and recorded this extra money as income.

Then, those extra payments of $833 stopped in October 2014. Hubers said she never questioned it, although the lack of money “took a hit at home.”

Meanwhile, people around town started to whisper about some luxurious expansions to the Westerhuis home.

Scott built a gymnaisum and office. Hubers says she did not know where the funds to finance the construction came from.

Scott’s sister and father had recently passed away just a month apart from one another. Hubers hypothesized that the Westerhuis family consequently received life insurance money, which they used to expand their home.

The prosecution asked Hubers many questions about her close friendships with Nicole and Scott.

Before the couple died, the two asked Hubers if she would care for Scott’s mom, Pat, and their kids if they died. She said absolutely. Hubers was the power of attorney for Pat.

That’s when Hubers cried.

“I still stand by that today,” said Hubers. “I love those kids as if they were my own. I still can’t believe it.”

This is when the prosecution began to question the invoices.

Hubers testified that her husband is a talented carpenter.

Hubers’ husband helped build the gymnasium walkway and with electrical wiring for the Westerhuis family. The Westerhuis family paid him for his work.

Hubers’ husband submitted invoice logs of his hours and supplies, yet Stephanie’s monthly invoices for herself did not includes hours, just “grant service.”

“But you knew you weren’t setting up any grant, did you you?” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Guericke allegedly never knew of the payments.

Hubers cashed all the checks, which totaled more than $55,000 from AIII.

Hubers said she did not have concerns about AIII’s financial stability during her employment.

Closing arguments will begin on Friday morning.