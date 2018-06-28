Hubers testifies she didn’t know about boss’s embezzling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A former South Dakota educational cooperative employee charged in an embezzlement scheme says she didn’t know her boss and his wife were stealing money before their deaths in a 2015 murder-suicide.

Onetime Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Assistant Business Manager Stephanie Hubers testified Thursday at her theft trial, saying of the embezzlement: “I still don’t believe it.”

The 45-year-old Hubers is accused of receiving about $55,000 to keep quiet about the embezzlement by Mid-Central business manager Scott Westerhuis and his wife, Nicole. Hubers says the extra payments were presented to her as a raise.

Hubers has pleaded not guilty to counts of grand theft and grand theft by deception and alternative receiving stolen property counts.

Attorney General Marty Jackley earlier told jurors that Hubers knew about the couple’s theft, participated in it and profited from it.