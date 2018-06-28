Kaufman Says Pro Golf is Hard

Kaufman Says Pro Golf is Hard

Clark native Kim Kaufman is playing in the Women’s PGA Championship in Illinois this week. The LPGA veteran finished strong last year by playing in the final group in the Tour Championship in Naples in the final tournament of the year. But 2018 has been a struggle as she has earned just over $56,000 starting the week. Anyone who plays golf can tell you how hard it is. But when it’s your living you really appreciate what a challenge it is to string together 4 really good rounds.