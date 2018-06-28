Man accused in girlfriend’s death loses evidence battle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Sturgis man accused of hiring others to kill his girlfriend has lost a battle to have some evidence thrown out.

Jonathon Klinetobe had asked a judge to exclude from trial items that police seized from his home, arguing that officers lacked probable cause for their search warrant and went beyond its scope. He also sought to suppress notes found in his jail cell.

The Rapid City Journal reports Judge Heidi Linngren has denied Klinetobe’s requests.

Klinetobe has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies including murder in the May 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville a year later.

The man accused of fatally stabbing Rehfeld also awaits trial. Three other men have pleaded guilty, including one who pleaded guilty to murder.