SF School District Releases Community Survey Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls residents appear to be in favor of a 190 million dollar bond proposal for a new school. That’s according to the results of 80-thousand surveys sent out by the school board.

In its current form, the proposal would mean a home valued at 185 thousand dollars would be taxed two dollars a month or around 600 dollars overall over the span of 25 years.

Nearly 37 thousand residents took the survey with 95 percent agreeing that school facilities need to be addressed. Roughly 89 percent agreed with the current referendum proposal. Board Vice President Kent Alberty says he’s pleased with the survey results.

“Every time that we’ve gone to our community and said we want to, need to do something to make our public schools stronger, we’ve had the support for that. So to see that continue has been very heartening to me,” said Alberty.

The school board will have two more meetings, including a July 23rd meeting where the resolution is presented for the 190 million dollar bond. The issue would go before voters in September.

Click here to see results of the entire survey.