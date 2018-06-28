Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

A reporter at the newspaper where there are reports of an active shooter say a gunman shot multiple people.

Phil Davis is a reporter at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

He tweeted Thursday that a gunman shot through the office’s glass door.

In his tweet he remarked, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”