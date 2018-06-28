Sioux Falls Pharmacist Reacts To Amazon Pharmacy Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Changes could be coming to how you get your prescriptions. It’s the latest effort by Amazon to move into the health care industry.

Amazon announced Thursday that it is acquiring online pharmacy service PillPack. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Sioux falls Pharmacist Dan Peterson says he’s not surprised by Amazon’s move. He says his biggest worry right now is how this will affect patient-to-pharmacist interaction.

“There’s great value in talking to your pharmacist about your concerns. When your pharmacist knows about your medication without even you telling them you certainly can’t get something like that just from getting your medications through the mail,” says Peterson.

Peterson says he’s also interested to see how amazon will regulate opioid prescriptions.