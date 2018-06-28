South Dakota sunflower planting close to wrapping up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sunflower planting in South Dakota is close to wrapping up after a week with about four days suitable for fieldwork.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 87 percent of the state’s sunflower crop is seeded, near the average pace.

Planting of other major crops is complete, with all crops including corn, soybeans and wheat rated mostly in fair to good condition.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 86 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 76 percent in those categories. Both percentages are up over the week.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.