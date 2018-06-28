Students Ride 20 Miles for Summer School Gym Classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The word’s “summer school” might sounds negative, but for some students in Sioux Falls, summer school means getting ahead of the game.

Students now have an option to take classes in the summer to prepare for the upcoming year. We caught up with some students at Lincoln High School today as they went on a bike ride for gym class.

It’s a way for students to keep learning and stay active so they can focus on more rigorous courses during the school year.

“In our parks, like biking on the bike trails, sand volleyball, or other things that we have been doing in the parks. As far as next school year I’ll just be able to take more AP classes which will hopefully help me down the road in college,” said Lincoln High senior Max Chedester.

This summer gym class is no walk in the park. Today, teacher Mark Struck and his students biked a little over 20 miles.