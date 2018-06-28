Superheroes Clean Windows at Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today, the kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls got a little surprise.

Superheroes took a little time out of their busy schedules to clean the windows. Captain America, Batman, Superman, Spiderman, and Thor were all helping out.

The man dressed as Thor says he knows what its like being on the other side of window. He says it means a lot for him to put a smile on their faces.

“It’s the smile, they’re just like whoah man, there’s someone climbing down the building and they are all dressed up man. There was a little girl right over here, and she was happy to see Batman and Captain America. So, it’s good to see a big smile on their face,” said Zachary Francis.

These superheroes have been known to clean windows for the kids in Omaha, Nebraska, as well. Francis says that they try to do window cleanings like this at least once a year.