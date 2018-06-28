Supreme Court affirms use of electronic warrants

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court says the use of an electronic warrant is just as valid as one on paper.

The high court, in a unanimous decision, says a Pierre police officer complied with the warrants clause of the state constitution in obtaining a search warrant for a blood sample taken from Kelso Bowers, who was suspected of driving drunk.

Bowers argued the warrant obtained for a blood draw violated his constitutional rights. He said the electronic signature invalidated the affidavit used to obtain the warrant. Bowers also argued the officer lacked reasonable suspicion to pull him over.