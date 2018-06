Woman dies in Custer County crash involving car, fuel truck

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – A crash involving a car and a fuel truck in Custer County has killed the driver of the car.

The Highway Patrol says the car driven by a 73-year-old woman was in the wrong lane of U.S. Highway 16 when it was struck by the truck about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene about 23 miles west of Custer. She wasn’t immediately identified.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.