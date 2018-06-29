41st Ringneck International Softball Invitational Begins

SD Gold & Minnesota Recruit Emma Burns Lose Opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 136 softball teams have descended on Sherman Park in Sioux Falls for the 41st Ringneck International Softball Invitational.

Among them is one of the top players in South Dakota, Rapid City’s Emma Burns. The Minnesota Golden Gopher recruit is playing for the South Dakota Gold, a squad that opened the tournament with a 9-5 loss to the Minnesota Force. Click on the video viewer for highlights!