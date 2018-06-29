51 South Dakota Athletes Heading to 50th Special Olympics in Seattle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 50th Special Olympics takes place July 1st through the 6th in Seattle, Washington.

Starting tomorrow, 51 athletes from South Dakota will travel to compete against 4,000 Special Olympic athletes from across the nation. This is the biggest group to date heading to the games, some kids have been preparing for this moment for almost their entire lives. Excitement is in the air for the athletes and those traveling with them.

Assistant Sports Director Chad VanderPoel said, “It’s pretty cool to see all the athletes spend so much time in all the different sports coming to get a chance to go to a national event such as the USA Games and showcase what they can do.” One of the basketball athletes Dylan Mopder cannot contain his excitement any longer. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time and it’s gonna be having a blast.”

The Opening Ceremonies for the games happens on Sunday at 2:30 pm.