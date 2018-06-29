Closing arguments set for woman charged in embezzling scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A jury will soon have the case of a former South Dakota educational cooperative employee accused in an embezzlement scheme uncovered after a family’s death.

Closing arguments are Friday in the theft trial of Stephanie Hubers. She’s a onetime Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer accused of receiving roughly $55,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by business manager Scott Westerhuis and his wife before they perished in murder-suicide.

Westerhuis shot his wife and four children, then set fire to their home and killed himself in 2015.

Hubers testified she didn’t know the couple was stealing. She’s pleaded not guilty to counts of grand theft and grand theft by deception and alternative receiving stolen property counts.

Attorney General Marty Jackley, a prosecutor, earlier told jurors Hubers knew about the couple’s theft, participated in it and profited from it.