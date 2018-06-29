Elmwood Golf Course Hosts Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD – More and more kids in the Sioux Empire are showing an interest in golf and today’s turn-out in the yearly “Drive, Chip and Putt” qualifier shows just that.

Hundreds came to the The Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls for the sixth annual local qualifier tournament. Kids competed to ultimately make it to the final competition in Augusta, Georgia during the week of the masters.

Organizers and young golfers involved with the tournament say this qualifier is great exposure for anyone who wants a future in golf. “They’re having a great time doing what they love most. Just hitting the golf ball long ways but also getting the other aspects of the game as well,” said Danny Skinsen of Elmwood Golf Course. “It’s competitive and a lot of people, good players are here so it’s a really good competition,” said young golfer Kaiden Brovold.

The top three in each age group, from 7 to 15 years old, move on to compete in the regional round in Fargo, North Dakota at the end of August.