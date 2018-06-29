Huron is Transformed with National Junior High Finals Rodeo

HURON, S.D. — Huron has become home to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. It’s the first time the town has ever hosted the event.

Bull riding, team roping and goat tying have taken over Huron this week. More than one thousand athletes are competing at the rodeo.

“They’re the best of the best that come here, and that’s what’s fun to see,” says Laurie Shelton.

Laurie Shelton is with Huron’s Chamber of Commerce. She says they’re expecting the rodeo to bring in 7,000 people generating millions of dollars.

“The big impact is our economics. The amount of money they are bringing in spending in our community, and here on the trade show. We estimate to be a 3 million dollar economic impact,” says Shelton.

Middle schoolers from the U.S, Canada, Mexico and Australia are competing in the rodeo.

Denton good is from Long Valley, South Dakota. He’s the defending champion in team roping. He says he’s not really thinking about the home advantage, but he’s excited to work wherever he’s at.

“It’s just wild and crazy. We start in the morning. We never stop here. Our family we’ve got the bucking steers here, so we’re feeding, and I’ve got horses, so you think that this is a fun deal, but this is a lot of work,” says Good.

The last time a rodeo finals was in Huron was in 1978. Organizers say they’re excited to bring the event back to the Midwest.

“National high school rodeo is kind of new to Huron, but not to rodeo, so this is rodeo country, and we’ve not been here in a long time, and we thought this would be a good place to try it,” says James Higginbotham with the National High School Rodeo Association.

Hundreds of volunteers are on deck for this performance, and Higginbotham has been pleased with the Huron hospitality.

“People in this area expect me to say this, but the true fact is I’ve heard a lot more comments about the friendliness of the people here,” says Higginbotham.

That friendliness will continue next year as the city is hosting the event again.

If you’re interested in attending the rodeo it lasts until Saturday night.

Adult tickets are $15 and $10 for children.