Jury Finds Stephanie Hubers Not Guilty in Gear-Up Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A jury has found Stephanie Hubers not guilty on all counts.

Hubers was facing multiple charges for her alleged involvement in the “Gear Up” scandal. Both sides presented closing arguments Friday morning.

The prosecution says Hubers was salaried for her work and did not deserve extra compensation.

“She was not going to get a raise,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “She knew she wasn’t doing that work.”

The defense told a different story of a woman who worked hard, took on more job responsibilities over time, and thus earned a raise. Other former employees testified earlier this week that they too had received extra money for taking on more duties during typical business hours, and were required to submit invoices as well to receive the raise.

Still, Jackley believes Hubers case is different. “She’s taking this money for doing nothing,” said Jackley. Use your common sense. It’s probably stolen money.”

After all, Hubers was a Mid Central employee, not an AIII employee. Those invoices stopped in October 2014. Hubers said she never questioned Scott and Nicole Westerhuis about why the monthly $833 stopped coming her way.

The defense argued Hubers had every reason to be afraid to question Scott about why he stopped giving her a raise, even if they were friends. After all, Scott later killed his entire family.

“Scott was the worst kind of monster,” said the defense. “He was a destroyer of lives.”

The defense further argued that Scott also deceived the school board, superintendents, and actual CPA’s – who can blame Hubers for not catching on to their embezzlement schemes either?

Then came the central question of the whole trial: how much did Hubers know about the Westerhuis family’s criminal activity, and was she involved?

Jackley argued that Hubers knew what she was doing, as she kept a detailed spreadsheet.

“She’s actively participating,” said Jackley. “She knew dang well it was stolen.”

The spreadsheet also stopped in November 2014, right after those invoices stopped. The prosecution referred to them as “fake invoices.”

However, the defense said spreadsheets are commonplace in an accounting office and were a normal part of her job, and thus a spreadsheet isn’t suspicious.

“Stephanie Hubers didn’t steal a thing,” said the defense. “This case is about what she knew. What did she believe back in her heart in 2009?”

Lastly, Jackley told the jury about how AIII was a nonprofit to help indigenous students with their education. Nonprofits do not give out free money. In fact, Jackley said nonprofits need special approval from three board directors to give out funds according to South Dakota law, permission Jackley argues Scott did not have.

The defense said it was reasonable for Hubers to assume Scott had the authority to give her a raise via AIII funds since Scott was her boss.

In the end, the defense said that the state must prove deception in order to convict Hubers of the charges against her, and she did not deceive anyone. However, Jackley said that Hubers knew more about AIII than she let on.

“Who did she deceive? AIII,” said Jackley.

Hubers was facing three counts of grand theft and three alternative counts of receiving stolen property.