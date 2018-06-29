Jury weighs case of ex-educational co-op staffer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A jury is considering the case of a former South Dakota educational cooperative employee accused in an embezzlement scheme uncovered after a family’s death.

Closing arguments were Friday in the theft trial of Stephanie Hubers. She’s a onetime Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer accused of receiving about $55,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by business manager Scott Westerhuis and his wife before they perished in a 2015 murder-suicide.

Defense attorney Clint Sargent says Hubers “didn’t steal a thing.” Hubers testified earlier in the trial that the extra payments were presented to her as a raise. She said she didn’t know the couple was embezzling.

Attorney General Marty Jackley, a prosecutor, asked the jury to hold Hubers accountable by finding her guilty of grand theft and grand theft by deception or alternative counts of receiving stolen property.