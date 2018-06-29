Levitt at the Falls Names Its First CEO

Levitt at the Falls, the outdoor music venue opening in 2019 at Falls Park West, has hired its first CEO.

Nancy Halverson is currently the President and CEO of The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU), in Greenville, South Carolina. TCMU, under her leadership, the 7th largest children’s museum in the country has received numerous awards and accolades including an invitation in 2014 to become the first children’s museum to be an affiliate of the Smithsonian. Most recently, TCMU opened the doors to its second location in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

She will be returning to Sioux Falls however, to begin her new role with Levitt at the Falls on August 15.

“We are thrilled to have Nancy lead Levitt at the Falls and lead the preparations for our first concert season in 2019. She has the skills to build a solid nonprofit along with the experience to ensure that we have high quality programming. We will be in phenomenal hands with Nancy at the helm,” Jennifer Kirby, President of the Friends of Levitt Shell Sioux Falls Board of Directors, said in a press release.

The name may sound familiar as Halverson, her husband Bruce, and their son Coal, are no strangers to the Sioux Falls community. The family first moved to Sioux Falls in 1999 when Bruce was named the President of Augustana College. During their tenure here, Nancy is said to have welcomed over 6,000 guests annually into the President’s residence on Augustana’s campus including dignitaries like Queen Nor and Newt Gingrich. Nancy also taught Sunday School for First Lutheran Church, volunteered on boards of several civic organizations, she is a member of the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and served as the founder and Executive Director of The Children’s Theatre Company of Sioux Falls.

In addition to continuing her teaching career as an adjunct faculty member of both Clemson and Furman University. Nancy says her greatest achievement, however, is the role of mom to her eighteen year old son Coal, who will be attending DSU as a freshman in the fall.

Levitt at the Falls is preparing for its first free outdoor concert Friday, August 3rd at the 8th& RR Center in Sioux Falls at 7 PM. The venue will feature Southern raconteur Paul Thorn and his five-piece band and GRAMMY-winning gospel legends Blind Boys of Alabama. The city-owned Levitt Shell outdoor performance venue is slated to be complete in 2019 at Falls Park West.