Mitchell man sentenced for theft from mother with dementia

Associated Press,
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Mitchell man has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing from his mother, who has dementia.

Sixty-six-year-old Melford Range was convicted of using $13,000 of his mother’s money to pay his bills rather than hers.

The Daily Republic reports he reached a deal with prosecutors that reduced the seriousness of the felony grand theft charge against him, and then pleaded guilty.

Judge Chris Giles also ordered Range to repay the money.

