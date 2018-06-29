SDSU Wrestling Coach Hahn To Be Inducted Into University of Minnesota Hall Of Fame

New Jackrabbit Coach A Former National Champion With Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – South Dakota State wrestling head coach Damion Hahn was announced as a 2018 inductee into the University of Minnesota’s M Club this week, being enshrined as one of the all-time great Gophers as he begins his first year as a Jackrabbit.

Hahn wrestled at Minnesota from 2000-04, where he won NCAA individual titles as a junior and senior, claimed three Big Team individual championships and was a four-time All-American. He went 118-21 on the mat and was a key catalyst for three Big Ten team titles and a pair of NCAA championships.

“I feel incredibly honored to have been selected to be inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame at the University of Minnesota,” Hahn said. “I look back fondly on my years as a Gopher student-athlete and I’m humbled to be joining such a prestigious group of inductees.”

Hahn will have his name displayed for visitors at the entrance of the T. Denny Sanford Athletics Hall of Fame at TCF Bank Stadium after being chosen for induction from a group of former and current coaches, athletics administrators and all University letterwinners.

Season tickets for Hahn’s inaugural season as head coach at SDSU are on sale now at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office. The Jackrabbits are coming off a 12th-place finish at the 2017-18 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, highlighted by returning-senior Seth Gross winning a national title at 133 pounds and now-alums David Kocer and Luke Zilverberg earning All-America honors.

Starting at $60 each for general admission seats and $75 each for reserved seating, season tickets cover all of SDSU’s regular season home wrestling events. The schedule is expected to be finalized this summer.

Tickets are available online at JackrabbitTickets.com, over the phone by calling (605) 688-5422, or in person at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics