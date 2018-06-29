Streveler & Winnipeg Stall In Hamilton

USD Alum Suffers Second Loss In CFL, Falling To Tiger Cats 31-17

HAMILTON, ONTARIO — Though he didn’t make any major mistakes, USD alum Chris Streveler had his toughest game in the CFL on Friday night in Hamilton, as his Blue Bombers fell to 1-2 with a 31-17 loss.

Streveler went 17-30 passing for 146 yards. Though he didn’t through any interceptions, the passing game was mostly stalled by an effective Hamilton pass rush. Streveler did his best work on the ground, rushing five times for 55 yards and a score.

