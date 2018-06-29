Streveler’s Play Could Have Quarterback Controversy Brewing In Winnipeg

USD Alum Turning Heads In CFL

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA –– LeBron James is about the only guy getting more airtime on ESPN these days than former Coyote quarterback Chris Streveler. For the third straight week Streveler will start under center on the Worldwide Leader for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they visit Hamilton.

The question is how much longer will Streveler be the man under center?

The rookie has played well in his first two starts, throwing three touchdowns in each game. All told he’s thrown for 424 yards, completed 66 percent of his passes and has thrown just two interceptions. Even more impressive, he’s fifth in the CFL in rushing with 128 yards and a score

As well as he’s played though, incumbant starter Matt Nichols is getting healthy and recovering from a preseason knee injury Before Streveler took the field, it was considered a slam dunk that Nichols would get his job back.

Chris’ play is likely making that inevitable decision more difficult.