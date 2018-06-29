Suspect in custody in slaying on Pine Ridge Reservation

KYLE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have a suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of a man in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation community of Kyle.

The Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety says officers responded to reports of gunshots in a housing area Wednesday night and found a man dead next to a home.

The Rapid City Journal reports officers arrested the suspect on Thursday morning without incident.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of either man.