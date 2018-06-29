Woman accused of having drugs near children sentenced

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – A Chamberlain woman accused of endangering two young children by having opioids easily accessible in her home has been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three years of probation.

The Daily Republic reports that 26-year-old Talyn Douville recently pleaded guilty to felony drug possession, and prosecutors dropped six other charges including child abuse.

The charges stemmed from a January search of her home.

The 74-day jail sentence includes a stipulation under which Douville can petition the court after serving 14 days to suspend the other 60, as long as she complies with the terms of her probation.