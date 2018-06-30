Bride to Bride Wedding Consignment Helps Future Brides on a Budget

It’s never too early to start planning your wedding, but sometimes the price tag can hold people back. Our Reporter Miranda Paige spoke with one Sioux Falls store that hopes to help make the experience more affordable.

“I don’t think we knew what we were getting ourselves into when we started this, but we’re almost two years in and we’re having fun with it,” said Nancy Swenson, Co-owner of Bride to Bride Wedding Consignment.

Swenson, her mom and her sister-in-law started Bride to Bride Wedding Consignment after having no luck selling used wedding items through Facebook. They thought, there had to be a better way.

“I think this was needed in Sioux Falls in this region,” said Swenson.

Bride to Bride Wedding Consignment works like a traditional consignment store. People can drop off dresses and other wedding items like decorations to earn some extra cash. When an item sells they get paid a 50-50 split with the store.

For brides on a budget, they can find everything at marked down prices.

“We’re trying to be kind of the one stop shop for bridal shopping,” said Swenson.

“We encourage you to come in because you never know what you’re going to find here.”

The store is sectioned off into dresses and wedding decor.

“We love all the things that are consigned cause it’s kind of like Christmas to us because we get to open the boxes and see what people use and how they use them,” said Swenson.

However, her favorite part are the dresses.

“What do you do with your dress after the wedding? And that’s kind of what we were thinking when we started, when we opened the dress half,” said Swenson.

Swenson says surprisingly they’ve found that 85 percent of the dresses they receive are new or have never been worn.

“We’re getting brand new dresses that haven’t been worn, out of shops thats closed or sometimes a bride buys a dress and finds another dress she loves even more so she consigns the first dress,” said Swenson.

They have more than 450 dresses just waiting for brides-to-be to try on. Swenson encourages customers to set up dress appointments.

“We pull dresses and then we help you try them on. People are welcome to bring friends and family with them. Then you know we have the grand reveal when they come out of the room. We’re trying to build up that real bridal shop experience, just because they’re discount dresses doesn’t mean they’re any less special,” said Swenson.

She says every woman deserves her ‘say yes to the dress’ moment as well as a nice wedding, even on a budget.

Bride To Bride Wedding Consignment has their very first workshops coming up July 8th and July 22nd. They will teach future brides-to-be how to make centerpieces and bouquets. Click here for more info and to sign up: https://www.facebook.com/bridetobrideWC/.