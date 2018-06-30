Couple Says “I Do” in the First Empire Mall Wedding

SIOUX FALLS, SD- When planning a wedding, many couples decide to say “I Do” at a church or maybe the beach. On Saturday, a couple was married at a unique Sioux Falls venue.

When anyone hears the word “mall,” usually the first thing that comes to mind is shopping. But would you ever think about getting married in the mall? Well for bride and groom Brent and Maggie they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Empire Mall is a special place for Maggie Pettit and Brent Plooster. The two met while working at different stores in the mall and thought it was the perfect place to say “I Do.”

“We were here shopping and we happen to run into one of the mall employees. we jokingly mentioned ‘we’re gonna flash mob right on the spot we met, get married really quick and run before you can call security,’ ” said Maggie Pettit.

The flash mob part was a joke, but having a wedding in the mall wasn’t the punch line. The Director of Marketing and Business at Empire Mall Kirsten Schaffer was excited to have this wedding at the mall. “We can think of anything that’s gonna happen at Empire. There’s so many opportunities, but a wedding was probably not in the top 10 or 20 things that I thought would ever be asked of us. But I’m so happy that the couple asked us!”

To put the icing on the cake, they got married in the same spot where they had their first kiss. Maggie’s father officiated the ceremony in front of wedding guests and mall goers. “I knew that having him not just part of it but performing it was really important.”

Not only did Brent make a commitment to his new wife, but also to her kids. “Having the kids up there with us was really important for me because I’m not just marrying one person. I’m not just having a family of two. It’s all of us and that’s what’s most important. we’re fostering a unit.”