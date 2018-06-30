Leber Hopes Vikings & Fans Embrace Target On Their Backs

Minnesota Opens Training Camp In Less Than A Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Vermillion Tanager Ben Leber is getting ready for another season on the Minnesota Vikings radio network, and expectations haven’t been this high heading into a season since he played on the 2009 team that came within a win of the Super Bowl.

That’s what happens when the purple signed their highest profile quarterback since that season to a more than 80 million dollar deal. Kirk Cousins addition to a team that lost the NFC title game last year makes the Vikings a contender not only this year for the Super Bowl says Leber, but for several years to come.