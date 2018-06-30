New SD Laws Take Effect Sunday: Data Breach, Marsy’s Law, Craft Brewery Privileges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A raft of new laws passed during the 2018 legislative session are going into effect Sunday, including measures on data breaches, ballot questions and craft beers.

One new change requires state residents be notified within 60 days of a data breach’s discovery, with some exceptions.

Another fresh law requires ballot question signature gatherers to give more information to the secretary of state, including their driver’s license numbers and the length of time at their current and past two addresses.

South Dakota craft breweries will be able to produce more suds each year without losing privileges such as being able to sell growlers under provisions taking effect.

And changes voters approved in the June primary to the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights are coming to police stations and prosecutor’s offices.