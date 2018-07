Osmundson’s Inside-The-Park Homer Helps Steel Win

Sioux Falls Beats MVSA 5-3 In 16U Play At The Ringneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Emma Osmundson hit a tie-breaking inside-the-park homerun in the fourth inning to lead the Sioux Falls Steel to a 5-3 victory over MVSA in the 16U Division at the Ringneck Softball Tournament at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!