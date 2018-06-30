Ringneck Helping Bring Recruiting Exposure To South Dakota Softball Players

Rapid City's Emma Burns Heading To Minnesota Next Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to high school sports and college recruiting, summer is often more important than the prep seasons themselves. That’s especially true in softball at this week’s Ringneck Invitational, as one of South Dakota’s top recruits can attest.

Rapid City’s Emma Burns had an uphill climb toward getting noticed by Division One schools. Like many players she had to put together her own recruiting videos and send them to prospective colleges, and over the summer plays on traveling teams like the South Dakota Gold that are made up of players from around the state.

Summer tournaments like the Ringneck are where most of these college coaches come to see recruits in action. Burns ended up getting a scholarship to the University of Minnesota, and there’s a good chance this weekend could be big exposure for plenty of other players at Sherman Park.