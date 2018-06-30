South Dakota Special Olympics Heads to USA Games in Seattle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- South Dakota Special Olympics is celebrating their 50th anniversary and it’s been a busy year. This morning 51 athletes from all across the state boarded their flight to the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games to represent for South Dakota.

The games are held in Seattle, Washington where there will be around 3,500 competitors and 16 olympic style individual and team sports. Opening ceremonies is tomorrow and competition starts Monday and goes until Friday.

Athletes say there’s a lot to look forward to.

“The experience, getting to see all the other states and how they run special olympics and things like that,” said Kaylee Namken, Unified Partner and Unified Bocce Athlete.

“Just to meet new people, have fun, get to sight see, and most importantly try to earn some medals,” said Denelle Wilson, Unified Bocce Athlete.

This is a unified team so there are athletes with and without disabilities competing. Coaches say it’s going to be an all around great experience for everyone.

“It’s kind of nice because it bridges that gap and it promotes inclusion. Some of our kids that don’t normally get out this is definitely a one time experience for a lot of people, so it’s going to be a blast,” said Chris Lather, Head Unified High School Basketball Coach.

It cost around $1,000 per athlete to send them to the games. There’s still time to donate to help them out. Click here: https://www.firstgiving.com/event/sosd/usasosd to read athlete bios and donate.