Storm Happy To Have Week Off Before United Bowl

Sioux Falls On Six Game Win Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A week from tonight the Sioux Falls Storm will be getting ready to kick off the United Bowl in Des Moines against the Iowa Barnstormers.

For now, they’re resting up.

You’d think they might not necessarily want that week off. After all the Storm have won six straight and played some of their best football of the season in their 69-68 playoff victory at Arizona last week.

Despite that, the players say they need some time to mend and welcome the chance to refresh and prepare.

Kickoff next Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena is set for 7:05 PM.