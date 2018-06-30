Thunder Pleased With Foundation Despite Setbacks In Sophomore Season

Sioux Falls Concludes Home Portion Of The Schedule Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There will be no postseason for the Sioux Falls Thunder in their sophomore season in the National Premier Soccer League.

On the whole it’s been a tough second year for the Thunder. Despite winning on Wednesday the club is just 2-9-1 heading into their home finale tonight against VSLT FC. Goal scoring has been the primary culprit. The Thunder have been shutout in four matches this year and managed just one tally in three other losses.

Still, attendance and interest has been strong despite the struggles, and a strong foundation appears set for the club.