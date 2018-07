Thunder Win Home Finale

Sioux Falls Beats VSLT F.C. Out Of St. Paul 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though they fell short of expectations in the team’s sophomore season in the National Premier Soccer League, the Sioux Falls Thunder are ending 2018 on a strong note. The Thunder defeated VSLT F.C. (St. Paul) 3-2 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls, their second consecutive win to close out the home portion of the schedule. Click on the video viewer for highlights!